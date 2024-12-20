Skip to Content
Driver transported with major injuries after colliding with traffic signal at Union Valley Road and Bradley

Santa Barbara County Fire Department
By
today at 10:17 am
Published 10:26 am

ORCUTT, Calif. – A man was transported with major injuries after crashing into a traffic signal at the intersection of Union Valley Road and South Bradley Road early Friday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the man needed help from first responders at the scene to get out of the jeep he was driving.

The man was taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center with major injuries with first responders called to the scene around 3:26 a.m. shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew Gillies

