Ventura County man arrested after firing a rifle twice during fight at Rancho Sespe Apartments

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Sunday, a 31-year-old man was arrested for discharging a rifle negligently during a fight with another man in the parking lot of the Rancho Sespe Apartments.

On July 27, around 11:51 p.m., members of the community reported that two men were fighting in the parking lot of the Rancho Sespe Apartments in the 2900 block of E. Telegraph Road, east of Fillmore and that the fight resulted in a shooting stated a press release Monday from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Patrol deputies responded to the scene and discovered that a 31-year-old Ventura County man had negligently discharged two rounds from a rifle in an unknown direction detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The 31-year-old withdrew to his home and refused commands from deputies to exit the residence until around 2:44 a.m. of the following day, July 28 explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

As detectives and deputies secured the apartment, a 36-year-old Fillmore man with an active misdemeanor warrant was found hiding inside the apartment and he was arrested on his outstanding warrant and being under the influence of a control substance shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, Fillmore detectives executed a search warrant at the 31-year-old's apartment and additional evidence linking the man to the earlier shooting was recovered including a .22 caliber rifle.

Ultimately, the 31-year-old was booked on charges of negligent discharge of a firearm and being under the influence of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm and the both men were transported to the Pre-Trial Detention Facility and are awaiting arraignment on their respective charges detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.