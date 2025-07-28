Passenger dies after being ejected following suspected DUI collision on State Route 118 Saturday morning

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – A 25-year-old Oxnard man died after being ejected from a single-vehicle collision on State Route 118 at Price Road north of Camarillo early Saturday that resulted in the arrest of the 27-year-old driver for suspicion of driving under the influence.

On July 26, around 3:58 a.m., dispatchers received an iPhone crash notification near the intersection of State Route 118 and Price Road north of Camarillo stated a press release from the California Highway Patrol-Ventura Area (CHP) Monday.

According to the CHP, it was determined that a 2017 Honda Accord was eastbound on State Route 118 over the 55 miles per hour speed limit when for still unknown reasons the 27-year-old Oxnard man driving allowed the vehicle to veer to the right and off of the roadway.

The Honda then struck a Southern California Edison utility pole alongside the road and rolled over multiple times, ejecting the 25-year-old passenger detailed the CHP.

Despite life-saving attempts by emergency responders, the passenger was declared dead at the scene stated the CHP.

A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was then arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence added the CHP.

Both lanes of State Route 118 between Price Road and Aggen Road were shut down for five hours while the medical response, law enforcement investigation, and Southern California Edison worked to fix the damaged power pole and downed lines detailed the CHP.