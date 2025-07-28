Warm Tuesday, mostly sunny Old Spanish Days kickoff

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week for most areas, temperatures in the high 70s for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo.

Onshore winds will briefly weaken with high pressure to the east. Increasing northerly flow is likely to create strong evening gusts near Gaviota.

Despite warm and sunny afternoons, most coastal cities will wake up to grey skies as low pressure remains to the west, keeping us near normal and summer-like for the week.

Despite minimal cooling, about 2 degrees or so, temperatures will hover near 75 degrees for the rest of the work week in Santa Barbara. It will be warm and sunny for most afternoons this week on the South Coast during Old Spanish Days kicks off this Wednesday.

High pressure is not likely to expand strongly towards us by the weekend so temperatures then are most likely to remain pleasant with minimal changes.