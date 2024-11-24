SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Allan Hancock College hosted the annual Home Motors Tournament in Santa Maria this weekend.

Basketball teams beginning on Friday with the bulldogs against San Jose City College, Barstown on Saturday and San Diego on Sunday. Allan Hancock took home one with beating Barstow 63-48.

Family and friends traveled from in and out of state to cheer on the men's basketball teams.



“A lot of these boys are from out of state, and they don't have some family. So having some local support from, the people around here to, you know, keep them motivated and excited about the game," said Allan Ubaldo a Bulldog parent.

One mother cheered on two sons, both head coaches. “Devin, he's the coach at San Jose City College and Tyson is our oldest and he is a coach at Allan Hancock College. So we're pretty pleased, it's amazing," said Wendy Aye.

Head Coach Tyson Aye, said it was an exciting three-day tournament for all players.



“We're one of the top programs in the state of California, so we play high level basketball. Getting a lot of experience. We're getting better. And, you know, we want to play good teams," said Aye.

Aye looks forward to the rest of the season.



“We would love to have people come out because I know if you come out once, you'll get hooked and want to come back. So we we look forward to having you come out and supporting our Bulldogs this year," Aye.