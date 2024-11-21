Multi-vehicle collision injures six and closes northbound Highway 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Road

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. – First responders are on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on northbound Highway 1 and Santa Lucia Canyon Road west of Vandenberg Village that has resulted in injuries to six people.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, three people had major injuries, one had moderate injuries, and two had minor injuries.

Four people were transported from the scene to Marian Regional Medical Center, one was taken to Lompoc Emergency Room, and one was taken by CalStar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Emergency Room shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Northbound Highway 1 is closed as part of the response added the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

One person needed help to get out of their vehicle explained the Santa Barbara County Fire Department for the incident first called in at 4:46 p.m. Thursday.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.