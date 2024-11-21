Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Multi-vehicle collision injures six and closes northbound Highway 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Road

KEYT
By
today at 5:36 pm
Published 5:41 pm

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. – First responders are on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on northbound Highway 1 and Santa Lucia Canyon Road west of Vandenberg Village that has resulted in injuries to six people.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, three people had major injuries, one had moderate injuries, and two had minor injuries.

Four people were transported from the scene to Marian Regional Medical Center, one was taken to Lompoc Emergency Room, and one was taken by CalStar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Emergency Room shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Northbound Highway 1 is closed as part of the response added the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

One person needed help to get out of their vehicle explained the Santa Barbara County Fire Department for the incident first called in at 4:46 p.m. Thursday.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
KEYT
multi-vehicle traffic collision
santa barbara county fire department
vandenberg village

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content