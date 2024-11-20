Two people are dead following single-vehicle crash near Harris Grade Road and Rucker Road

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – First responders are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Harris Grade Road and Rucker Road that resulted in the deaths of two people Wednesday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the incident response and law enforcement investigation into the cause has closed the roadway.

First responders were called to the scene Wednesday at 3:51 p.m. shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.