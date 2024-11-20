Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Two people are dead following single-vehicle crash near Harris Grade Road and Rucker Road

By
today at 4:43 pm
Published 4:49 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – First responders are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Harris Grade Road and Rucker Road that resulted in the deaths of two people Wednesday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the incident response and law enforcement investigation into the cause has closed the roadway.

First responders were called to the scene Wednesday at 3:51 p.m. shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
fatal vehicle collision
Harris Grade Road
KEYT
Rucker Road
santa barbara county fire department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content