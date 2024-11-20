Rodolfo Uriarte of Santa Maria sentenced 180 months for possession of ammunition and distribution of methamphetamine

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – On Wednesday, Rodolfo Uriarte of Santa Maria was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison after he pled guilty in February to five felony charges including possession of methamphetamine and illegal possession of ammunition.

On Feb. 28, 2024, Uriarte pled guilty to the following felony charges: two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and two counts of being a felon in possession of ammunition stated the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California in a press release about Wednesday's sentencing.

Uriarte has been in federal custody since November of 2023 shared the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, law enforcement conducted a controlled purchase of about 110 grams of methamphetamine from Uriarte, a known member of the Santa Maria Northwest street gang in October of 2023.

On Nov. 6, 2023, law enforcement personnel executed a second controlled purchase of 105 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded 9mm handgun without a serial number, also known as a ghost gun, detailed the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Independent of these controlled purchases, officers with the Santa Maria Police Department arrested Uriarte during a traffic stop explained the U.S. Attorney's Office.

During the traffic stop, Uriarte was found to be driving a stolen Lexus sedan and a search of the vehicle revealed: three AR-15 magazines, two of which were loaded with 53 rounds of .223 caliber ammunition; 38 rounds of 9mm ammunition in a backpack; four plastic baggies that contained methamphetamine; and a knotted glove that also contained methamphetamine detailed the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Altogether, Uriarte was found to have about 86.3 grams of methamphetamine during the traffic stop by Santa Maria Police shared the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Uriarte is not legally allowed to possess any amount of ammunition due to his prior felony convictions in Santa Barbara County Superior Court: a 2005 conviction for second-degree robbery, a 2010 conviction for assault with a deadly weapon, and a 2014 conviction for domestic violence.

Uriarte was also subject to a June 2022 restraining order out of Santa Barbara County Superior Court added the U.S. Attorney's Office.