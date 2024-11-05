Sylmar man charged with November 2023 bank robbery granted mental health diversion

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Sylmar man Nolberto Reyes Hernandez, 65, was granted a mental health diversion for his charges in connection to a Nov. 27, 2023, robbery of a Community West bank Tuesday.

Originally, Hernandez was charged with kidnapping for robbery, robbery, and false imprisonment stated the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office in a press release Tuesday.

The decision to grant Hernandez a mental health diversion was over the objection of the District Attorney's Office added the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

On Nov. 27, officers were called to the scene of a reported bank robbery in progress around 8:15 a.m. detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Hernandez entered the bank and tied the hands of three bank employees behind their backs while holding a knife and demanding money.

Hernandez then fled to Los Angeles with an undisclosed amount of money before the arrival of law enforcement ti the scene detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation Office in Santa Maria alongside detectives with the Santa Maria Police Department used video surveillance to connect the man's vehicle to a residence in Sylmar explained the Santa Maria Police Department.

The man was taken into custody days later in the San Fernando Valley by officers with the Los Angeles Police Department and identified as Nolberto Reyes Hernandez shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, Hernandez admitted after his arrest that he had lost $1200 while gambling at the Chumash Casino and decided to rob the bank because he needed money.

On Dec. 1, 2023, three criminal charges in connection to the robbery were filed against Hernandez and, during a preliminary hearing on Feb. 9, 2024, Judge Denise Hippach found that there was enough evidence to hold a trial detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Hernandez's counsel petitioned for a mental health diversion and, while the expert retained by the prosecution found Hernandez not suitable for diversion, Judge Stephen Dunkle granted a two-year diversion and ordered that Hernandez be released from Santa Barbara County Jail on Nov. 7, 2024, explained the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, upon completion of the court-ordered treatment, Hernandez's criminal case will be dismissed.