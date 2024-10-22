Allan Hancock College receives provisional approval to offer Bachelor’s Degree

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Allan Hancock College is now one step closer to offering a Bachelor's Degree, as early as 2026.

The school received the provisional approval from the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office for its Bachelor of Science degree in Applied Professional Studies.

This approval means the school bachelor's degree program has cleared initial requirements and is another step closer to being finalized.

Hancock could offer the four-year degree as early as Fall 2026 if final approval is granted.

Students will pay $46 per unit for the first two years and $130 per unit for the final two years, bringing the total cost of the four-year degree to $10,560, according to Allan Hancock College.

For Hancock Promise-eligible students, the first two years’ unit fees will be waived, reducing the total cost to $7,800.

The school says a degree in Applied Professional Studies will prepare students for careers in agriculture, manufacturing, professional services, space/launch enterprises, and health care.

