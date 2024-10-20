Flying Goat Cellars Tasting Room in Lompoc presents Bubbles & Bivalves

LOMPOC, Calif. -- This Sunday Flying Goat Cellars Tasting Room presents their award-winning sparkling wine paired with Grassy Bar Oysters “Bubbles & Bivalves”.

Flying Goat winemaker and founder Norm Yost loves the pairing taste of sparklers Oysters. Grassy Bar Oysters is a unique flavor influenced by the salt waters of Morro Bay.

Yost launched his first sparkling wine in 2005 Goat Bubbles Rosé. He then launched a bubbles wine club (Club Celebrate) and a bubbles tasting flight. His family of sparklers include Crémant, Rosé, Brut Cuvée, Blanc de Blancs, two Blanc de Noirs and his latest make Pinot Meunier.

The Trevelyan family has owned the Grassy Bar in Morro Bay since 2009 and is known across the Central Coast. Founder and owner George Trevelyan has over 22 years of experience in the shellfish business. His oysters are harvested by hand with environmentally friendly attention and are a good source of Omega-3 fatty acids.

A flight of 4 cocktail oysters is $10; a flight of Goat Bubbles with five (5) sparklers is $35; a flight of Pinots with five (5) wines is $30. Wine is also available for purchase by the glass or bottle. Flying Goat Cellars Tasting Room is located at 1520 East Chestnut Ct. in Lompoc.

Flying Goat Cellars Tasting Room is open Thursday-Monday 11am-4pm. Reservations are not required. Indoor and patio seating. Well-behaved dogs and children are welcome. One complimentary tasting with each three (3) bottle purchase.

Grassy Bar has a retail shop in Morro Bay at 1215 Embarcadero Rd.. They are open from 12-5 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday every week. They are serving half-shell oysters on ice with a variety of toppings including "Grassy Splash", their own unique mignonette. They also have clams and oysters live in the shell to take home.

Grassy Bar Oyster Company

1215 Embarcadero Road

Morro Bay, CA

805-215-6140

Hours: 12-5 Thursday - Sunday



