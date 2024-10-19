Kalyra and Esfuerzo Wines Partner for the annual Grape Stomp in the Santa Ynez Valley

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. -- Kalyra and Esfuerzo Wines partnered to host the annual Grape Stomp in Santa Ynez on Saturday. Kalyra Wines has hosted the event for their members for many years. This year they partnered with Fidencio Flores founder of Esfuerzo Wines to host both locals and tourists.

Flores is a Mexican-American entrepreneur who was born and raised in the Santa Ynez Valley. He is a wine expert who has been farming in the Vineyards with has grandfather and father for decades.

Today, people from across the Central Coast enjoyed grape stomping, live music, food and of course wine. Although grape stomping is banned in the U.S. to produce actual wine, wine connoisseurs enjoy learning about the past traditions of winemaking.

To learn more about these two local wine companies visit https://www.kalyrawinery.com/ and https://www.floresfamilyvineyards.com/.