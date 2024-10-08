Santa Maria Courthouse heroes honored by Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- During Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, Steve Neil was honored for his courage and heroism after an explosive was detonated at the Santa Maria Courthouse.

Neil's quick actions prevented the bombing suspect from fleeing the scene at the Santa Maria Superior Courthouse on Sep. 25, 2024.

Sheriff Deputy Chris Nelson, CHP Officer Brian Hanrahan, District Attorney Investigator Wayne Flick, and Santa Maria Police Officer Erik Hesch were all honored as well for their commitment to public safety during the attack on the Santa Maria Courthouse.