Hundreds of People Cover Main Street for Calles Vivas

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Main street had a different type of traffic Jam on Sunday with hundreds of people enjoying Open Streets or Calle Vivas.

Santa Maria Open Streets originated in Santa Barbara and this is the third year the event happens in the Santa Maria Valley.

Over 120 vendors covered Main Street from Broadway to Blosser.

The mission is to promote healthy habits, promote local businesses and encourage environmental friendly transportation.

People walked, rode bikes, and skates to enjoy an afternoon of free family activities.

For more on this event visit https://sbopenstreets.org/.