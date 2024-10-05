Skip to Content
The California Native Plant Society speaks at the Santa Maria Library

today at 3:52 pm
Published 11:38 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Speakers from the California Native Plant Society San Luis Obispo chapter spoke to locals at the Santa Maria Public Library on Saturday.

Landscaping architect Zach Tanner, said native plants are important to plant and conserve for the natural habitat of California land and wildlife.

Santa Maria Natural History Museum, volunteer Judy Garrett said the museum partnered with the California Native Plant Society to bring the community the latest information on how to garden and what the best plants are for The Santa Maria Valley.

There are dozens of native plants that can be grown, are low maintenance, and require little water.

The California Native Plant Society hopes to educate people, on the science, advocacy, horticulture and land stewardship.

To find out more visit https://cnpsslo.org/

Christina Rodriguez

