Santa Maria man arrested and booked in connection with two arsons and vandalism

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 33-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested in connection with two arsons in Santa Maria.

On Oct. 1, around 12:09 a.m., officers responded to a reported structure fire in the 1900 block of S. Broadway stated a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department Wednesday.

Arriving first responders found a vacant commercial building on fire and during an investigation after the fire was put out, officers and a Santa Maria Fire Department Arson Investigator discovered a second fire had been ignited around the same time at a convenience store just south of the earlier fire detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

Around 2:35 a.m. of the same day, officers were called to a reported vandalism at a commercial property in the 1600 block of S. Broadway where a large window had been shattered at a storefront shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, video surveillance led investigators to identify a 33-year-old Santa Maria man who was located shortly after and arrested while loitering near the scene of the earlier fire.

Earlier that morning officers had noticed the same 33-year-old at the structure fire recording first responders while they fought the fire explained the Santa Maria Police Department.

The Santa Maria man was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on felony vandalism charges shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, a comprehensive witness and video canvassing as well as a crime scene investigation led to probably cause to arrest the 33-year-old Santa Maria man for both arsons.

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, detectives booked the 33-year-old, who was still in custody for felony vandalism, on additional arson charges detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

The investigation into all of these incidents is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Servin at 805-928-3781 ext. 1367 or you can report your information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-928-3781 ext. 2677.