Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria man arrested Friday in connection with fatal August hit-and-run at a shopping center

KEYT
By
New
today at 12:05 pm
Published 12:48 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 36-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested Friday, Sep. 27 in connection with a hit-and-run at a shopping center that resulted in the death of 82-year-old Sandra Mushegan.

On Aug. 1, 2024, around 3:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to the shopping center at 1627 North Broadway for a hit-and-run stated the Santa Maria Police Department in a press release Monday.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, an investigation revealed that 82-year-old Santa Maria woman Sandra Mushegan was leaving a store when she was hit and run over by a driver in the parking lot.

Mushegan was transported from the scene by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center with injuries to her legs and on Aug. 6, investigators were informed she had died from her injuries shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

The driver fled the scene before officers arrived and the involved vehicle was later located in a nearby unoccupied parking lot and was seized for evidence detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

After an investigation of the collected evidence, an arrest warrant was issued for a 36-year-old Santa Maria man who was arrested on Friday, Sep. 27 and booked on hit-and-run resulting in death stated the Santa Maria Police Department.

The investigation into this fatal incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jensen at 805-928-3781 ext. 1233.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
fatal hit-and-run
hit and run resulting in death
KEYT
SANTA MARIA
santa maria police department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content