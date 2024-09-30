Santa Maria man arrested Friday in connection with fatal August hit-and-run at a shopping center

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A 36-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested Friday, Sep. 27 in connection with a hit-and-run at a shopping center that resulted in the death of 82-year-old Sandra Mushegan.

On Aug. 1, 2024, around 3:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to the shopping center at 1627 North Broadway for a hit-and-run stated the Santa Maria Police Department in a press release Monday.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, an investigation revealed that 82-year-old Santa Maria woman Sandra Mushegan was leaving a store when she was hit and run over by a driver in the parking lot.

Mushegan was transported from the scene by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center with injuries to her legs and on Aug. 6, investigators were informed she had died from her injuries shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

The driver fled the scene before officers arrived and the involved vehicle was later located in a nearby unoccupied parking lot and was seized for evidence detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

After an investigation of the collected evidence, an arrest warrant was issued for a 36-year-old Santa Maria man who was arrested on Friday, Sep. 27 and booked on hit-and-run resulting in death stated the Santa Maria Police Department.

The investigation into this fatal incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jensen at 805-928-3781 ext. 1233.