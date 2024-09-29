Four hospitalized in car crash on Highway 1

VANDENBERG VILLAGE Calif. — A young girl and three others were hospitalized due to a car crash on Highway 1, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

SBCFD say the crash involved two cars and happened around 5:00 p.m. near Santa Lucia Road.

The young girl, who suffered critical injuries during the crash, was taken to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center. Three others suffered moderate to major injuries and were taken to the Marian Medical Center.

Highway 1 remains closed in both directions and the cause of the incident is under investigation.