Kendra Cordova arrested and facing felony murder charge for fatal September 8 collision

today at 12:55 pm
Published 1:16 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – On Friday, Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced that Kendra Cordova has been charged with one felony count of murder in connection with a traffic collision on Sep. 8, 2024, that resulted in the death of Alma Alcorta Lazaro.

The District Attorney's Office also alleges that Cordova was driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury to Cecilio Camacho Lazaro.

Cordova was arrested Thursday and remains in Santa Barbara County Jail without bail stated the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office in a press release Friday.

An arraignment for Cordova is currently scheduled for Sep. 30 in Department 9 of the Santa Maria Superior Court shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Andrew Gillies

