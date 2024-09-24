Woman faces murder charges after two-car crash in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A Santa Maria woman faces a murder charge after causing a fatal crash on Highway 101 on Sept. 8.

Kendra Cordova, a 34-year-old Santa Maria woman drove her Mazda on the wrong side of the road and killed a woman while causing major injuries to her husband.

Cordova also faces two felony charges of DUI causing injury among others, according to the Santa Barbara Superior Court.

On Sept. 10, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Bureau publicly identified the woman as 53-year-old Alma Alcorta of Santa Maria.

An arrest warrant was issued for Cordova without bail on Sept. 18 as she was drinking at an event in Los Alamos just hours before the crash, according to Noozhawk.

This marked the third fatal crash in the 24 hours across Santa Barbara County, detailed the SBCFD.

Highway 101 was closed due to the crash and from the wrong-way driver, explained the SBCFD.

Alcorta's family is raising money for medical bills and you can donate here.