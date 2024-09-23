Angel Gabriel Lopez Rojas arrested for lewd acts on multiple children at Orcutt Dollar Tree

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Detectives have arrested Angel Gabriel Lopez Rojas of Santa Maria in connection with lewd acts on multiple children at an Orcutt Dollar Tree.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, an investigation began on Aug. 21, 2024, when deputies responded to the Dollar Tree at 4869 S. Bradley Road in Orcutt for a report of a person who grabbed the butt of a six-year-old.

The person suspected of the crime fled the area before deputies arrived on the scene stated the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Friday, Sep. 13, 2024, deputies received a second and third report, this time from a nine-year-old and a seven-year-old, who were also grabbed while at the Dollar Tree and during a follow-up investigation of the allegations, detectives identified a 20-year-old Santa Maria man, publicly identified as Lopez Rojas detailed a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Monday.

On Thursday, Sep. 19, deputies arrested Lopez Rojas in the 1200 block of Bauer Avenue and he was booked at the Northern Branch Jail without bail for felonies including lewd and lascivious acts on a minor under the age of 14 explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with information about these or other crimes associated with Lopez Rojas to contact Detective Brownlee at 805-681-4150 or you can submit information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-681-4171 or visiting here.