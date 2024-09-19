Two men arrested and one woman injured after a pair of shootings on Sunday in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – Two men have been taken into custody after a pair of shootings in September that resulted in injuries to a woman.

That woman is currently in stable condition at an area hospital shared the Lompoc Police Department.

On Sep. 15, around 5:25 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 1100 block of W. Ocean Avenue stated the Lompoc Police Department in a press release about the incident.

Arriving officers discovered a woman had been hit during the shooting shared the Lompoc Police Department.

Around 6:30 p.m. of the same day, officers were called to another reported shooting, this time in the 300 block of W. College Avenue explained the Lompoc Police Department.

According to Lompoc Police, detectives investigating both shootings arrested a 35-year-old man in connection to both shootings, and a search warrant was issued for a residence in Lompoc.

The 35-year-old man was booked on PC 246-Shooting at an Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle and PC 245(b)-Assaulting a Person With a Semiautomatic Firearm stated the Lompoc Police Department.

During a search of the residence, detectives located an unserialized, short-barreled .223 caliber AR-15 with a loaded, high-capacity magazine and more ammunition in other calibers shown below detailed Lompoc Police Department.

As a result of the discovery at the residence, a 29-year-old Lompoc man who lived at the home was taken into custody and booked on gun-related felony charges including PC 29800(a)-Possession of a Concealed Firearm by a Felon and PC 30605(a)-Illegal Possession of an Assault Weapon shared the Lompoc Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.