Santa Maria woman arrested and charged Monday in connection with Aug. 1 fatal collision

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A Santa Maria woman was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter in connection with a traffic collision that resulted in the death of a married couple on Aug. 1 of this year.

On Thursday, Aug. 1, around 9:15 a.m., first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Stowell Road and Bradley Road stated the Santa Maria Police Department in a press release about the arrest.

After an investigation, it was revealed that a Santa Maria woman was driving eastbound on Stowell Road when she failed to stop at a red light and crashed into a vehicle that had Santa Maria residents Randall and Marichu Kern inside detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to Santa Maria Police, after further investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for the driver of the first vehicle and she was arrested and booked on two counts of violating Penal Code 192(c)(1)-Vehicular Manslaughter.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Rhoads with the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-328-3781 ext. 1355.