Two people have died following a two-vehicle crash in Santa Maria Thursday morning

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Two people died following a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning at the intersection of Stowell Road and Bradley Road in Santa Maria.

On Aug. 1, around 9:15 a.m., first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of Stowell Road and Bradley Road stated the Santa Maria Police Department in a press release about the incident Thursday afternoon.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department after an initial investigation of the scene, a 20-year-old female driver was heading eastbound on Stowell Road when she ran the red light and crashed into a vehicle heading southbound on Stowell Road.

The southbound vehicle that was stuck on the passenger side was carrying two people, a 68-year-old man and his 55-year-old wife, both from Santa Maria detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

First responders provided medical aid before both people in the second, southbound vehicle were transported to Marian Medical Center shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

The married couple later died from their injuries stated the Santa Maria Police Department.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, but the incident remains under investigation detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Rhoads at 805-328-3781 ext. 1355.