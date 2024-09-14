Santa Maria A’s All Ford Car Show and Swap Meet brought hundreds out to Orcutt

ORCUTT, Calif. -- Hundreds of people from across the Central Coast gathered in Orcutt today for the Annual Santa Maria A's All Ford Car SHow and Swap Meet this Saturday.

Fords of all models, years new and classic covered Orcutt Plaza.

People enjoyed the car show, music and food. Many had the chance to look for old car parts and antiques at the swap meet.

Other's say the car show is vital to keep the new generations engaged and mainting old classic cars.

