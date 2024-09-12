Six people injured after single-vehicle rollover on Foxen Canyon Road east of Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Six people were injured after a single-vehicle rollover on Foxen Canyon Road east of Santa Maria early Thursday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, two of the patients had major injuries, two had moderate injuries, and two had minor injuries at the scene and all six adults, four men and two women, were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

Foggy conditions in the area at the time may have contributed to the incident, but the crash is currently under investigation shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.