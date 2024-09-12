Power outage reported for over 2000 customers in Santa Maria Thursday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A power outage has been reported for 2,707 customers in northwest Santa Maria on Thursday.

According to the Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) Outage Map, the outage was first reported around 4:14 p.m and the current estimated full restoration of power is 7:15 p.m.

There have been two confirmed traffic lights not working as well.

One is at the intersection of Donovan and Railroad shared the Santa Maria Police Department and the other is at the intersection of S. Bradley Road and Del Lago Drive courtesy of the California Highway Patrol.

Neither law enforcement agency could confirm if these traffic signal issues are related to the outage, but the public is cautioned to be aware of potentially more signal outages.