Wildflower Women reopens Los Olivos shop

LOS OLIVOS, Calif. - Wildflower Women in Los Olivos reopened after a fallen tree caused a one year closure.

"A huge sigh of relief. Taking one out of the equation gave me a huge hiccup to figure out how to maneuver through. So getting those doors back open was, not just not a just a relief, but just kind of put the company back together," said owner Amber Lease.

A massive oak tree fell and caused extensive damage to Wildflower Women last August, according to store management.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome back our community and share the new Wildflower Women with everyone,” said Amber Lease with Wildflower Women.

No one was hurt when the 350 year old tree fell onto the building during the early morning hours.

“This re-opening is not just about our store, but about celebrating the resilience and support of the Los Olivos community. We’re grateful to everyone who stood by us during this challenging time," said Lease.

The fallen tree did cause damage and flooding to the boutique.

A piece of the fallen tree is now on display in the Los Olivos shop for all to see.

Wildflower Women has other locations in Orcutt, Pismo Beach, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles.