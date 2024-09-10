Local leaders share tips on National Preparedness Month

SANTA MARIA, Calif.- September is National Preparedness Month. First responders want the community to be ready for earthquakes, fires, natural disasters, severe weather and evacuations.

The Santa Barbara County office of Emergency Management says to have a kit or backpack ready with essential items like food, cash and medicine in case of an emergency evacuation.

As the summer heat comes to an end people can also prepare for winter weather and rain by having sandbags ready to fill at home for whenever that may be needed.

Emergency managers say earthquakes, flooding and landslides are possible right here on the Central Coast.

The Paso Robles based "Listos" program is holding free online disaster prep classes for the local Spanish speaking community.

Those classes are happening tonight at six and another session will be held on September 17th.

To register or for more information on the classes click here.