Police turn to the public for help identifying woman connected to multiple retail thefts

LOMPOC, Calif. – Police are turning to the public for help identifying a woman involved in a recent theft at Ulta Beauty in Lompoc.

According to the Lompoc Police Department, the woman (pictured above) is suspected in six other thefts at Ulta locations in other cities.

Approximately $1500 worth of cosmetics were taken from Ulta Beauty in Lompoc on Aug. 16 shared the Lompoc Police Department in a press release about the incident.

If you have any information about this woman, you are asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.