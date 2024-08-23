Police investigating attempted kidnapping at Tunnell School Thursday evening
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Police in Santa Maria are investigating an attempted kidnapping of two students by an unknown woman at Tunnell School that happened Thursday night.
According to the Santa Maria Police Department, everyone involved in reporting the crime is currently safe and being interviewed by detectives.
On Aug. 22, around 6:30 p.m., police were told about an attempted kidnapping at Tunnell School on Dena Way stated Santa Maria Police Department in a press release Friday morning.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Craven at ncraven@cityofsantamaria.org or at 805-328-3781 ext. 1610.
The Santa Maria Bonita School District issued a statement to parents that is partially reposted below in English and Spanish:
Good Afternoon Tunnell Families, We wanted to make you aware of an important student safety issue reported to our District Office yesterday after 5:00 p.m. It was reported that an unknown female attempted to walk away with two students from Tunnell Elementary when students were released for dismissal yesterday afternoon. Thankfully, no students left with her, but this situation is very concerning to all of us.
Buenas tardes familias de Tunnell, Queríamos hacerles saber de un importante problema de seguridad de los estudiantes reportado a nuestra Oficina del Distrito ayer después de las 5:00 p.m. Se informó que una mujer desconocida intentó irse con dos estudiantes de Tunnell Elementary cuando los estudiantes fueron liberados para el despido ayer por la tarde. Afortunadamente, ningún estudiante se fue con ella, pero esta situación es muy preocupante para todos nosotros.