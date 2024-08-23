Police investigating attempted kidnapping at Tunnell School Thursday evening

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Police in Santa Maria are investigating an attempted kidnapping of two students by an unknown woman at Tunnell School that happened Thursday night.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, everyone involved in reporting the crime is currently safe and being interviewed by detectives.

On Aug. 22, around 6:30 p.m., police were told about an attempted kidnapping at Tunnell School on Dena Way stated Santa Maria Police Department in a press release Friday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Craven at ncraven@cityofsantamaria.org or at 805-328-3781 ext. 1610.

The Santa Maria Bonita School District issued a statement to parents that is partially reposted below in English and Spanish: