First Lady Jill Biden takes a vacation break for some shopping in the Santa Ynez Valley

The Book Loft in Solvang had a visit from First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday.
John Palminteri
The Book Loft in Solvang had a visit from First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday.
By
today at 11:10 am
Published 11:38 am

SOLVANG, Calif. - First Lady Jill Biden has been shopping in the Santa Ynez Valley while on vacation in the area.

She popped in to a few places Wednesday to see the local area stores and pick up some items.

They included the SY General Store and the Book Loft in Solvang.

The First Lady posed for some pictures and signed some books along the way. She was wearing a blue and white country-style summer dress.

Plans for the Bidens to stay at a private ranch were kept a secret. Some roads were closed. Extra security has been in place in the valley for several days, and restrictions on airplane traffic overhead have been established.

The Biden trip is expected to end over the weekend with a departure on Air Force One.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

