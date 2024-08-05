Two people transported, one with major injuries, following two-vehicle collision on Highway 246

BUELLTON, Calif. – One man suffered major injuries and a woman had minor injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 246 west of Buellton Monday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a red Tesla was hit on the driver's side by a silver SUV in the 900 block of Highway 246 Monday morning.

The driver of the Tesla, described as an elderly man, had major injuries at the scene and was transported via ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The two people in the silver SUV both were able to exit without help from first responders and one of them, an adult woman, suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department explained that the other person in the SUV, a "young male", declined medical transport at the scene.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.