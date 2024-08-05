Skip to Content
Santa Maria Bonita School District kicks off teacher training

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Teachers in Santa Maria are gearing up for the new school year.

The Teachers On Special Assignment or TOSA Group with the Santa Maria Bonita School District is hosting a week-long onboarding for new teachers in the district.

It is also being described as a community-building event for teachers new to the district or area that started Monday morning.

It is taking place at Libbon Elementary in Santa Maria this week.

Classes begin for the SMBSD on August 15th.

