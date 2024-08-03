City of Buellton features local artists through “Exploring the Ocean” project

BUELLTON, Calif. – The City of Buellton is highlighting local artists this month for through its "Exploring the Ocean" project.

Buellton’s Arts and Culture Committee, through the Buellton City Council, is pleased to announce the completion of their large-scale community art project - “Exploring the Ocean.” The Committee put out the call for artists of all ages to send in their ocean drawings and received incredible art submissions. They would like to thank all of the artists. In the end, they were able to combine the works of over 80 community artists, aged 5-80, to create the banners that are now on display throughout the city streets of Buellton, California.

The project coordinators commented, “Being our second major community project like this, we had an even greater turn out of art submissions and enthusiasm. It was truly hard to narrow the artwork down. We are so lucky to have such amazing artists in our midst, AND to live in a city that sees the importance of art! This has been a great way to empower and encourage artists of all ages to get out there and create. It also proves how amazing things really are possible when we work together as a community.”

Each month over the coming year, the City of Buellton will feature a different design and showcase the contributing artists from their community art project - “Exploring the Ocean.”

August’s featured art is sponsored by Pacific Gas and Electric Company and includes artwork from: Lillyn Andersen-Friend, Joeleen Lee, Noah Lufts, Juan Zarate, Nora Crookston, and Tori. You can see their original artwork at: https://buellton.art/2024-august-ocean-art-feature/

This project is made possible by: Buellton’s Art & Culture Program, the California Nature Art Museum (our nonprofit partner), monthly sponsorships, and the support of the Buellton community.

Go to Buellton.Art to:

See all of the banners and the original art for each design

Learn about Buellton’s Arts & Culture Program and see how you or your organization can apply for a grant

Visit our “Shop the Art” store, where you can purchase the art on posters, magnets, totes, water bottles, and more. (Coming mid-August)

