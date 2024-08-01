OTS and Caltrans kick-off “Better Slow Than Sorry” campaign amid speeding-related fatalities in California

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Local law enforcement on the Central Coast partner with the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to unveil their campaign "Better Slow Than Sorry" amid speeding-related fatalities in the state of California.

The statewide initiative is calling awareness for drivers to follow the speed limit and in turn, save lives. According to the 2022 OTS annual report, 32% of traffic deaths in California are caused by speeding with 1,403 fatalities.

The campaign is intended to educate drivers about the dangers of speeding and change the bad habits drivers may have on the road. In 2022, 12,151 fatalities in the United States were caused by speeding-related crashes, representing 29% of all traffic deaths.

This year’s California Traffic Safety Survey 77% said they did not believe it is safe to drive over the speed limit on residential streets. As well as 80% of people who surveyed said “Speeding/Aggressive Driving” is the biggest traffic concern.

“Motorists that choose to drive safely are making a conscious, life-saving decision to protect themselves, fellow travelers, defenseless highway workers, and the most vulnerable roadway users. There is no excuse for speeding and driving recklessly. The next time you find yourself near a work zone, please slow down, pay close attention, and move over a lane when you see flashing amber lights," said Tony Tavares, Caltrans Director.