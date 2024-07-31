Two drivers transported with moderate injuries after early morning collision in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – Two solo drivers sustained moderate injuries and were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision at N. Refugio Road and Samantha Drive Wednesday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, two vehicles, a four-door sedan and a grey SUV, collided and emergency responders were first called to the scene around 5:22 a.m. Wednesday.

Both solo adult drivers were able to get out of their respective vehicles, had moderate injuries following the early morning collision, and were taken to Santa Ynez Cottage Hospital detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

While the collision and emergency response resulted in the closure of roads, the scene has now been cleared and all associated road closures have now been lifted shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation stated the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.