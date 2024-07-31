Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria Police identify Jose Luis Martinez Cruz as the victim in July 28 homicide Wednesday

KEYT
By
today at 5:09 pm
Published 5:19 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – On Wednesday, the Santa Maria Police Department identified 35-year-old Jose Luis Martinez Cruz as the victim in an assault turned homicide on July 28.

A 30-year-old Santa Maria man was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on a charge of violating Penal Code 187-Murder after attempting to flee from law enforcement near the Highway 101 and Highway 166 interchange and crashing into a marked police car on the evening of July 28 shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

The case has now been forwarded to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office for prosecution detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
homicide investigation
KEYT
santa barbara county
Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office
SANTA MARIA
santa maria police department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content