Santa Maria man arrested for assault turned homicide

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police Department officers arrested a man for an assault that turned into a homicide after his victim died from his injuries Sunday.



Officers arrived at the 1900 block of N. Preisker Lane where the 30-year-old suspect stole the victim's car after beating him unconscious with serious head trauma, according to the SMPD.

First responders quickly administered aid and transported the victim to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment but he unfortunately died from his injuries shortly after, detailed the SMPD.

The Santa Maria native was quickly arrested and booked after officers found him in the stolen car near the Highway 101/Highway 166 interchange in San Luis Obispo County, explained the SMPD.

The 30-year-old is currently being held on $2 million bail at the Santa Barbara County North Branch Jail for murder charges, according to the SMPD.

This remains an ongoing investigation and those with information are encouraged to contact Detective Whitney via phone, the SMPD Communications Center, or the SMPD tip line.