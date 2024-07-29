Skip to Content
Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Santa Maria man arrested for assault turned homicide

Pixabay
By
New
Published 3:35 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police Department officers arrested a man for an assault that turned into a homicide after his victim died from his injuries Sunday.

Officers arrived at the 1900 block of N. Preisker Lane where the 30-year-old suspect stole the victim's car after beating him unconscious with serious head trauma, according to the SMPD.

First responders quickly administered aid and transported the victim to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment but he unfortunately died from his injuries shortly after, detailed the SMPD.

The Santa Maria native was quickly arrested and booked after officers found him in the stolen car near the Highway 101/Highway 166 interchange in San Luis Obispo County, explained the SMPD.

The 30-year-old is currently being held on $2 million bail at the Santa Barbara County North Branch Jail for murder charges, according to the SMPD.

This remains an ongoing investigation and those with information are encouraged to contact Detective Whitney via phone, the SMPD Communications Center, or the SMPD tip line.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County
assault charges
homicide
homicide investigation
KEYT
SANTA MARIA
santa maria police department

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content