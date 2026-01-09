Kamala Harris Surprises Crowd at Historic Senate Swearing-In in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Former Vice President Kamala Harris made an unexpected appearance in Santa Barbara to help mark a historic milestone for California politics.

State Senator Monique Limón was sworn in as Senate President pro Tempore during a district ceremony at the Marjorie Luke Theatre—becoming the first mother and the first Latina to lead the California State Senate.

The ceremony drew a packed crowd, along with local leaders and performers celebrating Limón’s achievement. But the room erupted when Harris took the stage as a surprise guest, praising Limón’s leadership and calling her rise a defining moment for the state.

Limón, who represents Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, said her new role is focused on lifting up working families and expanding opportunity across California.

Elected by her colleagues last month, Limón now steps into one of the most powerful positions in state government.