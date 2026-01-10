Offshore flow holding, Sunday Jan 11th forecast

Crisp, clear and for some, very windy as an offshore holds firm across the entire region. Winter time Santa Lucias and Santa Anas can bring absolutely beautiful weather and after our very wet Christmas and New Year holidays, we deserve the sunshine and time to dry out a bit. Wind Advisories and Warnings are posted for portions of Ventura County through Sunday. Wind speeds from the northeast could exceed 55 mph in the most wind prone areas. Overnight lows will be a mix of cool to mild in areas where the winds are present. However, wind protected areas inland could see very chilly overnight lows with below freezing readings possible. Look for highs on Sunday to warm nicely with most areas topping out in the upper 60's and lower 70's.

Looking ahead, high pressure will keep the offshore flow going even though the winds will likely weaken as we head in to the new work week. We could see readings running about 10 to 15 degrees plus above normal by mid week. Records for this time of year are mostly in the upper 80's to low 90's, which means that we could see some areas getting close to or beating their old records. As we head toward next weekend, the offshore flow is expected to weaken and allow the southwesterly onshore flow cool things down. Cloud cover will also increase and low level fog will return, but we do not see any real threats for a return of any wet weather at this time.

