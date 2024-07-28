The Annual Obon Festival comes to Santa Maria Sunday

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- People gathered for the annual Obon Festival at the Veterans Memorial Center in Santa Maria Sunday.

The Obon Festival is celebrated by Buddhists throughout the world to honor deceased ancestors.

The annual event is organized by the Guadalupe Buddhist Church. Many locals help organize the event from sponsors, donating food and entertainment.

Organizer Esther Trejo said the event brings people together from across the Central Coast.

“It's been a few years that I've been doing this, and really, it's it's a labor of love. I get excited, I have friends come, from out of town. Family comes back and so it's something I look forward to every year," said Trejo.

People celebrate the Japanese culture by selling traditional goods and homemade food.

“People generally come because all of our food is housemade. We do a half teriyaki chicken dinner with edamame, rice, orange and tomatoes. We have udon. We have kushiyaki. we have a strawberry shortcake for those that need a sweet tooth.”

Ventura local Daniel Andaya attended the event and said it helps the younger generation stay connected to their culture.

“Children are no longer connected the way they used to be. And these events help bring them back. And it's an excuse to get rid of your phone, your games and other things that you stay at home and do, said Andaya."