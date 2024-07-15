Sheriff’s identify 71-year-old Vandenberg Village murder victim Monday, woman’s daughter arrested Saturday in connection

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Coroner's Bureau released the name of the victim in a homicide case reported over the weekend as 71-year-old Denise Ann Carter of Vandenberg Village.

A Lompoc woman was arrested on Saturday in connection with the homicide and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday the deceased is the arrested 46-year-old woman's mother.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the Lompoc woman who was arrested is currently in custody with a $2 million bail set and there are no outstanding suspects in this case.