Sheriff’s identify 71-year-old Vandenberg Village murder victim Monday, woman’s daughter arrested Saturday in connection

today at 4:01 pm
Published 4:13 pm

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Coroner's Bureau released the name of the victim in a homicide case reported over the weekend as 71-year-old Denise Ann Carter of Vandenberg Village.

A Lompoc woman was arrested on Saturday in connection with the homicide and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday the deceased is the arrested 46-year-old woman's mother.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the Lompoc woman who was arrested is currently in custody with a $2 million bail set and there are no outstanding suspects in this case.

