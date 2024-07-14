Lompoc woman arrested in connection to Vandenberg Village homicide

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. — A Lompoc woman was arrested Saturday in connection to a homicide, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the area of Sami Lane and Khouri Circle, at approximately 6:42 a.m. A report indicated "suspicious circumstances," which means a deputy still believes a crime may have occurred and requires additional follow up.

Deputies discovered an adult female homicide victim inside a residence on Khouri Circle through their investigation.

Detectives assisted with the investigation and identified an adult female suspect, "who was known to the victim." The suspect was identified as Brooke Carter, 46, from Lompoc and Oklahoma.

"The identity of the victim is being withheld, pending notification to next-of-kin," said the SBCSO.

Carter was booked at the Santa Maria Northern Branch Jail where she is being held on $2,000,000 bail.

At this time, detectives believe there are no outstanding suspects in this case.

SBSCO says, more information on this case will be shared as it becomes available.