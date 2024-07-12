Skip to Content
Bucket Brigade Academy 2024 offers specialized training during summer camps

Published 7:22 pm

LOMPOC, Calif. - Lots of great, local camps are keeping kids and teens busy this summer, up and down the coast, including the Bucket Brigade Academy, based in Montecito.

The camp, which is held in other local cities, is touted as 'Leadership Training for Life in a Changing World.'

The Bucket Brigade's founder, Abe Powell -- who is never far from a shovel or hand tool -- shared an update on the group participating in the Lompoc summer session.

They spent the week honing their measuring, sawing and, drilling skills while building raised planters for a community garden at the First Christian Church.

They also learned CPR and safety training.

The tiered training sessions -- which are also held at Elings Park in Santa Barbara -- run through August 2.

Click here to enroll or, for more information.

Beth Farnsworth

