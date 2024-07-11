San Marcos Pass delays and Lake Fire slow business flow in some areas of the Santa Ynez Valley

SOLVANG, Calif. – An emergency road project was bad enough. Now, there's a multi-thousand acre fire that has some of the regular travelers and residents in and out of the Santa Ynez Valley taking a detour.

While some, including a few wineries near the Lake fire zone, have temporarily closed their tasting rooms, most of the other businesses have stayed open even though they have seen a slow down.

From Santa Barbara, along the way Cold Spring Tavern is still open. The old stagecoach stop has been around since 1865 and the general manager says it has been through many challenges but remains open and welcoming to guests, locally and first time visitors who are traveling through.

At lunch, customers were dining on burgers, fish and jumbo onion rings.

At Cachuma Lake the Hook'd Bar and Grill has also remained opened to everyone, not just the campers. Customers coming in from Highway 154 from Santa Ynez have passed the fire zone, and those coming up from Santa Barbara have gone through the road construction delays.

When they get to the restaurant, it is a specific scenic destination for their meal, on the edge of Cachuma Lake, Santa Barbara County's largest water source.

Boat rentals were delayed at the start of the fire, but they are open again. All camping spaces are open.

In Solvang, tourists continue to come in on a regular basis, some on scheduled tours. The smoke from the fire can drift in and be a concern but the city is not in the line of fire. Bakeries, coffee shops, restaurants and shopping areas are open. Wednesday evening the weekly concert outside in Hans Christian Anderson Park took place with guests sitting outside on the lawn.