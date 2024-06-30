‘Thriving Youth Study’ results shared in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif.- The UCLA Chicano Studies team worked with local schools and non-profits to survey over 800 individuals between the ages of 18-34 in the Santa Maria and Lompoc Valley.

The survey revealed on Thursday helps guide future education, health and job programs.

Studies show Santa Maria and Lompoc students are aspiring for higher education.

"That's super inspiring to us to see that a lot of students were asked what kinds of degrees they want to get, and a lot of them reported wanting to get a bachelors degree, a masters degree in Lompoc and Santa Maria, said Chantiri Abarca, Senior Officer Community Engaged Researcher with UCLA.