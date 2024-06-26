Santa Maria Police identify murder victim and arrest teen in connection with June 22 shooting

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – On Wednesday, the Santa Maria Police Department shared the identity of the man shot and killed on Jun. 22 of this year on N. Benwiley Street as 27-year-old Miguel Pablo-Morelos and announced the arrest of a 17-year-old on Tuesday in connection to the murder.

The 19-year-old Santa Maria man who was also shot in that incident on Jun. 22 is still expected to make a full recovery shared the Santa Maria Police Department.

Investigators have since identified the alleged shooter as a male 17-year-old Santa Maria resident with known gang affiliations and an arrest warrant for murder and search warrants were issued explained the Santa Maria Police Department.

On Tuesday, Jun. 25, law enforcement executed a warrant operation in the 500 block of E. Ortega Street in Santa Barbara and the 17-year-old was taken into custody without incident detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, a 16-year-old living at the Ortega residence was also arrested on an unrelated, outstanding felony juvenile probation warrant and both were booked on their respective charges at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is asked to contact Detective Swenson at 805-928-3781 ext. 1648 or the Communications Center at 805-928-3781 ext. 2277 or you can share your information while remaining anonymous at 805-928-3781 ext. 2677.

On Jun. 22, 2024, around 10:13 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of N. Benwiley Street for a reported shooting outside a residence where a large party was being held stated Santa Maria Police Department.

According to the Santa Maria Police Department, arriving officers discovered two men, the now-identified 27-year-old Miguel Pablo-Morelos and a 19-year-old male Santa Maria resident, with gunshot wounds and both were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center from the scene.

Pablo-Morelos later died at Marian Regional Medical Center while receiving medical care.