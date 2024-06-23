Police in Santa Maria report first homicide of 2024

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — The Santa Maria Police Department reported their first homicide of this year after a large party turned deadly Saturday night.

Officers were sent to the 400 block of North Benwiley Avenue, around 10:13 p.m., about a report of a shooting outside a home.

According to SMPD, officers found two adult male victims with gunshot wounds near the home where the large party was being held. The victims were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for medical treatment.

Despite attempts from medical personnel to keep one of the victims alive, SMPD says one male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The second male victim, however, received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

As of this time, SMPD says, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.



SMPD's Detective Bureau and Crime Lab responded to the scene and has taken charge of the active and ongoing investigation.



"Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, limited information is being released," said SMPD in a press release."

SMPD urges anyone with information related to this case to come forward and are encouraged to contact Detective Swenson at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1648 or the Communications Center at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.



The SMPD Tip Line is also available for anonymous tips at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2677 (COPS).