One person has died and four others injured following traffic collision on Highway 101 south of Los Alamos Thursday

LOS ALAMOS, Calif. – One person has died and four others were injured after a traffic collision on northbound Highway 101, one mile south of Alisos Canyon Road Thursday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, an adult woman and an infant sustained major injuries from the collision and both were transported to Marian Regional Medical Center after they were extricated by first responders.

The two other people injured had moderate injuries at the scene and were transported via ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center detailed the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Call time of this incident was 4:36 p.m. Thursday and northbound Highway 101 was temporarily closed so a helicopter could land for medical transport shared the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Courtesy of Adam McCaig

Santa Barbara County Fire Department shared that one lane was reopened on northbound Highway 101 at 6:17 p.m.

This is an active emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.